Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

