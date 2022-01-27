TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

