Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.