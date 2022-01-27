Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $11,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 508.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 239,538 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

