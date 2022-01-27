SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 38.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SkyWest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKYW stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

