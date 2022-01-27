Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FFBC opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

