Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.