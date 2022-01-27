Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 721.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,173,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 152.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 293,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,138 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $169.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

