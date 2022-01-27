Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

