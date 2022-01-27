Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

