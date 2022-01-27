Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $466.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

