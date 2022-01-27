Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Standex International posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

SXI opened at $99.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.87. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

