PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $169.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.