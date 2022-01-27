SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $15.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $15.30 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $4.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $61.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,205 shares of company stock valued at $444,610. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

