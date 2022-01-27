Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 12,750 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DBX opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $4,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

