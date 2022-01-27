Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 934 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $22,957.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

