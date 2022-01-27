Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $13,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

