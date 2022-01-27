Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 110,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 98.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 318,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Duluth stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

