Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after acquiring an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after acquiring an additional 937,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.