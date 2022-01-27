O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $149,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

NYSE:FND opened at $100.57 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

