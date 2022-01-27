O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Crown Crafts worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Crown Crafts Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

