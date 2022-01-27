Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of TTM Technologies worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,591,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,556,000 after purchasing an additional 302,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after buying an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,820,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

