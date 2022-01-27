Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.05 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.