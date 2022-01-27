CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.74.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
