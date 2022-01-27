CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.74.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

