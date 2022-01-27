Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

