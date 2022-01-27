Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.
NYSE:JBI opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
