Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at BTIG Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

