Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $993,000 Investment in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth approximately $12,388,000.

Shares of SilverSPAC stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. SilverSPAC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

