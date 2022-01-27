Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,716,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,072,000. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCEB opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $75.48.

