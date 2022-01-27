Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortis were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

