Creative Planning Has $415,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 440,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 165,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period.

BTT stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

