Creative Planning Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 21,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 106,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

