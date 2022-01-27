Creative Planning Has $473,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,287,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,580,000 after buying an additional 322,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

