Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,071 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $332.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.11 and its 200 day moving average is $417.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.55 and a 52-week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.83.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

