Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of MGP Ingredients worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 297.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $76.94 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

