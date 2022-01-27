Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,544 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Standard Motor Products worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $27,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 966.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 134,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 170.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 243.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $691,799 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

