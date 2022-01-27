32,473 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

NYSE JXN opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

