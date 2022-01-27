Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.29. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 128.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Belden by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,302,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

