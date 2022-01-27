Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post $2.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.59. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

