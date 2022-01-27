Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,295,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $274,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

