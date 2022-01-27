Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.32 and its 200 day moving average is $190.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

