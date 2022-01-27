Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

