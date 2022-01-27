DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Aegis

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price objective decreased by Aegis from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 157,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

