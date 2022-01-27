Morgan Stanley Raises Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $51.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.