Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of TriNet Group worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,812 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNET stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

