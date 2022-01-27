Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Quidel worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,738,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quidel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after buying an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QDEL opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.26.
A number of analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Quidel Profile
Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.