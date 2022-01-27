Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Quidel worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,738,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quidel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after buying an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QDEL opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

