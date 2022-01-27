Barclays PLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,288,000 after buying an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

