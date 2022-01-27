Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of AZEK opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

