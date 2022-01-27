World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $214.82, but opened at $201.05. World Acceptance shares last traded at $195.11, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in World Acceptance by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day moving average is $204.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

