World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $214.82, but opened at $201.05. World Acceptance shares last traded at $195.11, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 58.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in World Acceptance by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day moving average is $204.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

