Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.59. Celularity shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Celularity alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $179,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.